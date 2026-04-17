Are We Loving Hawaii to Death?

× Expand Photo by SCStock - Getty Images Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawai'i Tourists enjoy Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawai'i

After traveling to the Hawaiian Islands about a dozen times over the past 42 years, our most recent trip yielded something we had never seen before. It wasn’t one of the fabled “moon bows”, which is a rainbow that forms after dark thanks to an abundance of moisture in the air refracting colors in a full moon’s brightness. We first experienced that phenomenon during an earlier visit.

Expand Photo by TiMe-Fotografie - Getty Images Hawaiian Monk Seal An endangered Hawaiian monk seal rests near a sign warning people not to approach and that the seals are protected under federal law

This time it was a daylight sighting. A gray form between four and five feet long lay in the sand on Kaanapali Beach, which stretches past multiple resorts along Maui’s northwest coast across from neighboring island of Molokai. The form lay still and a homemade rope-and-stanchion barrier fenced it off from those walking by, much like a crime scene. A cheerful elderly woman walked the area outside the barrier, dressed in an official-looking vest and with a handful of informational flyers

“That’s a Hawaiian Monk Seal,” she explained, “a 13-year-old male. He’s sleeping.”

The seal was one of only 1,600 Hawaiian Monk Seals left in the greater Hawaiian waters, with only 400 living on and around the main Hawaiian Islands themselves. It’s one of the most endangered marine mammals in U.S. waters. It’s monk seal cousins in the Mediterranean have dwindled to about 600 animals, while the Caribbean monk seal is now extinct.

Other than some shark predation, obstacles to the Hawaiian Monk Seals’ survival are largely manmade, from fishing tackle and net entanglement to loss of feeding grounds to the denigration of its natural environment. This particular seal may have been alive and well, but the tableau symbolically spoke to overall ecological crimes against the species and, by extension, against the Hawaiian Islands themselves.

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Tread Lightly, Act Responsibly

Tourists may first visit Hawaii out of curiosity, but many of us come back multiple times out of love for islands. That love comes not only for their peace and beauty, but also their sense of ohana—of family, of community, and of respect for natural resources. The word aloha isn’t simply a greeting. It also represents a way of life emphasizing that love, respect and connection both with others and with the land. Saying aloha is considered a positive energy exchange, one fostering love and peace that is integral to the Hawaiian identity and values.

Aloha gives the islands their luster, or maybe their magic. But like other resources, Hawaii’s threatened by the overtourism, and what that may mean to islands’ long-term ecological future. Preserving the islands is a task up to all of us—visitor and local alike. Here are some specific red-flag situations that may be familiar to frequent visitors.

OAHU

Hiking to the top of the Diamond Head crater, which anchors the well-known Waikiki Beach in the state’s capital of Honolulu, is a popular activity for the literally thousands of visitors to the island of Oahu. It’s easily accessible and provides and stellar view of the city. But what development there is on the crater rim was created by the U.S. Army during World War II as a fortified observation post after the Pearl Harbor attack. It’s paths and stairway are narrow and never meant to support hordes of tourists. The formerly free attraction now requires reservations and a modest fee in hopes of limiting visitors. There is also reservation and fee requirements to park at the base of the crater.

Expand Photo by Christopher Roman - Getty Images Hanauma Bay, Oahu, Hawai'i Beachgoers and snorkelers at Hanauma Bay in Oahu, Hawai'i

Hanauma Bay, where generations of tourists and locals learned to snorkel, lies just 13 miles from Diamond Head. The volcanic crater turned marine sanctuary, free for decades and attracting up to 10,000 people per day and millions of visitors annually, has suffered significantly from overtourism and closed during the Covid years in an attempt to heal the damages done to the crater and reef. The reef has bounced back, and the bay reopened recently with similar reservation-and-fee requirements. How long that recovery lasts remains anyone’s guess.

MAUI

Few visit Maui without making a predawn trip to the top of Haleakala Crater to watch the sunrise, one of the world’s most profoundly sublime spectacles. An estimated 1.5 million people annually drive for hours in the dark to greet the dawn, then stay to hike the many trails into the crater and throughout the park.

The danger comes not to visitors but to the silverswords, a majestic native plant that exists nowhere else on Earth. Each plant lives 3 to 90 years, blossoming just once before it dies. Even walking too close to a silversword can damage its roots, which grow near the surface, causing the plant’s premature death. That, along with other aspects of large crowds, have significantly marred Haleakala’s natural beauty and appeal.

Haleakala comprises the larger half of Maui, around which winds the 64.4-mile Road to Hana, the route to a community on the far side of the mountain. With 620 curves, 59 bridges and a road so narrow that it drops down to little more than a single lane in some spots, the Road to Hana is considered a must-visit attraction with many sites to see along the way. It’s an endurance test of sorts that, in turn, damages delicate roadside flora, waterfalls and bamboo forests. Locals forced to travel the route sometimes get stuck behind caravans of tourists, which causes the trip to last even longer than the 2.5 hours it normally takes.

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But it is the coral reefs that are taking the brunt of tourist intrusion and stand to suffer the most. The reefs are living, breathing ecosystems that not only attract significant tourist interest, but also help breed other aquatic lifeforms. The healthier the coral reef, the more snorkelers it attracts because of the wider variety of marine life it supports. But more snorkeling can mean degradation of that section of reef, which means greater efforts must be made to increase reef health. The farther away from the shore, the healthier a reef tends to be. There’s hope that outlying reefs will give Hawaii’s aquatic ecosystem the momentum it needs to support and cultivate its underwater life.

A Case of Checks and Balances

Overtourism continues to be a struggle for a Hawaii, but that is not likely to end anytime soon. And, frankly, most Hawaiians don’t want it to end because of the revenue it brings in and the jobs the industry provides. As an island state, one with limited arable land, daily life without tourist income and the tax revenues such visits provide would be difficult at best and impossible for many to maintain.

In 2024, Hawaii’s tourism revenue reached $20.6 billion, placing it 21st out of the 50 states. By comparison, Wisconsin realized $25.8 billion in tourist revenue for the same period. Are we talking Waikiki Beach vs. the Wisconsin Dells? After a fashion, yes. The difference is that if the water slide breaks down at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park—the largest water slide in the state—technicians can have it up and running most likely within 24 hours. If the Olowalu Reef, considered Hawaii’s “mother reef,” dies, all those technicians can do is watch the eradication of another precious natural resource.

That’s the difference between Hawaii and most other places. And it’s something important to remember the next time you visit the islands.