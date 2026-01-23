Bangkok: City of Angels, Land of Smiles

Bangkok is on the rise. Annual visitors have grown from 25 million in 2020 to 32 million in 2025—making the city the “World’s Most Visited,” surpassing longtime stalwarts such as Paris, Mecca, Istanbul and Hong Kong.

A few things to know about Thailand’s infamous capital, as you plan. The main theme here is: research beforehand, because the city can be overwhelming upon arrival.

× Expand Photo by William Thorn Lumphini Park & Bangkok’s skyline A view of central Lumphini Park & Bangkok’s skyline.

Bangkok is enormous.

It is officially home to 12 million—but due to sprawl, refugees and illegal immigrants may be 20 million. The city touches five provinces. For comparison’s sake: New York spans three states and Chicagoland, four.

The point is: don't pack an itinerary too tight. You might unwittingly be going from a restaurant in northern Indiana, to a museum in Kenosha, to an attraction in Western Michigan, back to a club in downtown Chicago.

× Expand Photo by William Thorn Wat Arun temple - Bangkok Wat Arun temple, from the shore near Wat Poh; in Bangkok’s Koh Ratan Kosin old city

Travel is half the adventure.

Bangkok’s urban transportation network is staggering. While other cities are certainly more modern, hers is an enormous gumbo stew.

One of the planet’s largest bus fleets pours thru the streets. The taxis are legendary, public vans run to hundreds of regional destinations (for $2-$10) and a spiderweb of subways and commuter rails swallowed the original train system, built in the early 1900s.

The key to navigation is mindset: Bangkok’s transit is itself an adventure. Riding on the back of a moto taxi down a crowded soi alleyway; slipping between skyscrapers in the skytrain; riverspray and whistles on bouncing boats; food vendors on antique trains, anon. Everybody likes dtukdtuks, destination regardless.

The list goes on and on: from two-bench songtaew to Gen-Z e-bikes. Rickshaws never took off, but you can ride elephants in nearby Ayutthaya. And of course, the best way to see Bangkok is to simply walk around and get lost.

Getting to Southeast Asia

Flying to Asia from the Midwest can be a challenge. It’s best to aim for a West Coast hub and then transfer. Southwest offers regular flights to San Diego, the Bay Area, Greater Los Angeles and Seattle, amongst others.

Eat it all but budget your imagination.

Expand Photo by William Thorn Saum tum papaya salad and tom yam soup Saum tum papaya salad and tom yam soup; there are dozens of variations of each.

“I’m going to Bangkok and I’m going to try everything!” I’ve heard it plenty but never seen it once. You can live in Thailand multiple lifetimes and not try everything. Most visitors arrive and are instantly overwhelmed.

So maybe it’s better not to try?

At the Manning Brothers’ quarterback camp novices might spend an entire day studying just one passing route. E.g.; how a slant works against different defenses, different pressures and in different parts of the field, etc.

That may be a good play call here too; especially for first timers. Pick one route and taste every variation you can find.

For instance, if you like tom yam soup, try:

tom yam kung (with shrimp)

(with shrimp) tom yam gai (chicken)

(chicken) tom yam kha hmu (pork leg)

(pork leg) tom yam hed (mushroom)

(mushroom) tom yam talae (seafood)

(seafood) tom yam plah (with a whole fish)

(with a whole fish) tom yam nam sai (herbal broth)

(herbal broth) tom yam nam khon (with coconut milk)

(with coconut milk) tom yam ruam mitr (mixed ingredients)

… before calling an audible on tom kha kai (with galanga) and buttonhooking to tom sep (a countryside variation with pork ribs).

Similarly, Bangkok has basil-stirfry gaprao restaurants with 20+ varieties, ranging from minced pork to duck & wagyu. Saum tum papaya salad has even more varieties (anon).

Even if you’re overwhelmed, you’ll never say: “I don't know where to begin.”

Temples

Expand Photo by William Thorn Buddha at Wat Traimitr temple This Buddha at Wat Traimitr temple is 5.5 tons of solid gold; the largest such object on the planet. It was hidden in a concrete shell for centuries, erasing most of its history.

If you are visiting Bangkok, odds are you’ll end up in a Buddhist temple.

As with the food, it is better to focus and find—rather than showing up blind and being taken for ride, after ride, after ride.

Uniquely, Bangkok leaves many incredible world treasures in plain sight. E.g. priceless statues, which would be behind 30 layers of glass in the west.

But they’re not always easy to find and the city’s touts are legendary. You can end up in all-day tours to nothing very easily.

Or you might end up in front of a 12th century bronze from Sukhothai and not even realize it … because it’s not behind glass.

Educating yourself on Hinduism is also helpful. Most visitors arrive expecting pure Theravada Buddhist culture and instead end up surrounded by Hanuman, Ganesh & Garuda. The Ramayana is a powerful thing.

Street Markets. Thailand’s mid-day heat is brutal. “Bloody hot” the British say. The best strategy is not to push between noon-2 p.m. Either post up by a pool, or duck into air conditioning.

Save yourself and your money and be rewarded after dinner. Once the sun goes down, locals come out and parks fill & restaurants overflow to the curbs.

Street markets also open at this time; blanketing entire districts with casual crowds, couples holding hands, infinite snacks and drinks and bottomless flash fashion. Just walk and talk and relax and eat is how many days end.

Bangkok has at least a dozen night markets the size of small neighborhoods. Two of the most famous are built around an orphaned 747 and an abandoned train yard. Another famous market (Jodd Fair) got so big it split in two. Jatujak is the world’s largest permanent outdoor market (anon). Skip the midday heat and make plans for night market walks instead.

Live music. Thailand is the rare corner of the world where live music is preferred to recorded playlists (Ireland and New Orleans being perhaps two more).

Bangkok is fantastic at it. Countless working musicians inhabit the city, and she finds ways to make them fit. Duets and small acts can generally play from any space. It’s not uncommon to see six or seven restaurants and venues in a row, each with its own live act.

Expand Photo by William Thorn A view from Baiyoke Skybar A view from Baiyoke Skybar; made famous by the movie ‘The Hangover Part II’

Live music grows on you. It adds a lush ambiance to evenings and excitement to crowds and wherever you venture it will likely be there waiting for you. Don't be surprised to see a dance club turn into a sing-along concert.

Skybars. The cherry on top. There are dozens and Bangkok’s are incomparable. The tropical climate softens breezes (from the 50th floor up) and the skyscraper-heavy skyline is perfect for a Spiderman worldview postcard.

The Land of Smiles is Real

One final note. Not everyone in Bangkok is friendly and chipper. But when there’s a problem in the West we complain until it’s fixed—whereas in Thailand complaining is the no.1 way to not get something fixed.

So if you don’t know what to do … smile. It opens doors nothing else can, in ways you've never seen.

It’s a good reminder too: leave your somber mug and political despair at home when you pack your suitcase. A better world awaits.