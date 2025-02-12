By the Time You Get to Phoenix, You’ll Be Smiling

× Expand Photo by Leonid Andronov - Getty Images Downtown Phoenix, Arizona Downtown Phoenix, Arizona

Any city named after a mythical bird rumored to have risen from its own ashes obviously has a story to tell, and Phoenix has all that and more. Located in the “Vally of the Sun,” Arizona’s capital is known for its searing summer heat, arid desert landscape and the role it has played in the settlement of the American Southwest. In late winter and early spring, however, it becomes a popular getaway for people tired of the Northern cold and seeking a wealth of outdoor activities. The Phoenix metro area, including Scottsdale and a host of other cities, offers more opportunities than a Saguaro cactus has needles.

With a population of 4.8 million people, Phoenix is the fifth largest metro area in the U.S. and the gateway to all things Arizona. Name a warm weather activity—even beaches—and you will find it represented here. The area is home to some 200 golf courses that serve everyone from beginners to pros. Not surprisingly, horseback riding along manicured trails or over open country is a must for visitors. (Don’t forget your 10-gallon hat—there’s a reason cowboys wore those things.) Cycling, hiking and even kayaking also are popular activities in the area.

R&R and A&E

As a major metro area, Phoenix is long on arts and entertainment, and its well-heeled residents do a lot to support the arts and culture in this western town. The Arizona Renaissance Festival, which runs through March 30, is a veritable medieval amusement park with a multi-stage theater, 50-acre circus and all the usual activities you associate with Knights of the Roundtable. The World Championship Indian Hoop Dance Contest and the Annual Arizona Gay Rodeo round out the plethora of unique spring activities.

The Heard Museum, devoted to the celebration of Native American Art, leads a variety of other museums, galleries and arts installation, including the Desert Botanical Garden, the Arizona Science Center, and the interactive Children’s Museum of Phoenix that offer something for everyone. And friends and fans of Wisconsin native Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture can visit Taliesin West, the winter home of the architect and his entourage located in Scottsdale.

And for a bird’s-eye view of the metro area climb to the 2,700-foot peak of Camelback Mountain via the Echo Canyon Trail or the Cholla Trail. It’s a hike that might test the faint of heart, but the view is worth it.

Grand Canyon Vibes

Speaking of getting out of town, no trip to Arizona would be complete without a visit to the Grand Canyon National Park three hours to the north of the city. You can travel to the South Rim (the more popular) or the North Rim (considerably less crowded because it’s farther away.) The best months to visit are March to May before the summer crowds descend on what is one of the country’s top two most popular national parks with an average of nearly 5 million visitors annually.

But there also are sites to see along the trip north including Montezuma’s Castle, one of the country’s best preserved indigenous cliff dwellings thought to have been built by Sinagua People near what is now Camp Verde between 1100-1435 B.C. You may also want to drive through the beautiful red-rock country around Sedona, with its vibrant arts community and many New Age groups who believe the city and surroundings encompass a series of vortices, defined as swirling centers of energy that can impact people’s physical, emotional and spiritual states. (You can almost feel the electromagnetic vibes, local shamans say).

But in whatever direction your tastes run, you will be able to find something thing to love about Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, and the many other place that make Arizona such a special destination.

Fly directly from Mitchell International Airport to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport on American, Southwest or Sun Country Airlines.

