Cancún: Abundant Sunshine and Shimmering Waters

Sun and sand lovers know that one of the best places to be during the winter months is Cancún, located on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico’s large eastern-pointing thumb washed by turquoise Caribbean waters on three sides. The name “Cancún” evolved from the Mayan words kaan, meaning “snake”, and cun, meaning “nest” or “plentiful.” Some tourists might see it as a snake’s nest, but the vast majority are too busy having a good time to give the etymology much credence.

Cancún’s white sand beaches, lined with first class hotels and resorts, host a vibrant nightlife that after the sun sets is one of the area’s big draws. Water sports of all kind play front and center here and there are activities for all ages and tastes. Consider the following:

Isla Mujeres, Spanish for “Island of Women,” is a peaceful respite from the busier hotel row beaches. While there you can visit the ruins of a Mayan temples dedicated to the moon goddess in Punta Sur, or one of several turtle farms and see how at least some of the locals live at a more leisurely pace.

Playa Tortugas is another beach offering additional respite from the crowds. The waters are shallow and the waves small, making this a great place to spend the day with young children.

Speaking of kids—of all ages, actually—plan on visiting Delphinus Punta Cancún and swim with the dolphins. The experience operates out of Hotel Hyatt Ziva. Off of Isla Mujeres there also are opportunities to swim with whale sharks, which is not really a shark at all but is still the world’s largest fish.

And those are just some of the many beach activities in this city that itself sits beachfront along Yucatan’s northeastern shoulder.

Cancún has more than a touch of history to it. First settled by the Mayans, the area is home to some significant ruins from the pre-Columbian era, including Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The site is dominated by El Castillo, one of the largest pyramids built by the Mayan people, and the Great Ball Court where Mayan athletes played a game called Pitz, attempting to get a rubber ball through the stone hoops mounted on the walls of the court.

Visitors also can visit the Mayan ruins of Tulum, which sit right on a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The visit also comes with very good snorkeling and a chance to swim in one of the cenotes, a series of underground rivers, caves and sinkholes that dot the Yucatan peninsula. And if that’s still not enough Mayan history, spend an afternoon in the Museo Maya de Cancún for the fully curated version of Mexico’s ancient past.

It helps to know a little bit about Mexican customs if you plan to get the most from your visit. English is widely spoken in resort areas, but it doesn’t hurt to include a few Spanish words and phrases like por favor (“please”), gracias (“thank you”) and permiso (“excuse me”). A firm handshake for both men and women the first time you meet them goes a long way to building good relations with your hosts, who as a rule are warm, highly sociable people.

If you are truly a sun-and-sand person, few places have as much to offer as Cancún. And the history? It’s more than mere frosting on the cake of this vacation dessert.

Fly directly from Mitchell International Airport to Cancún on Sun Country Airlines, which offers seasonal connections through April 12. The 5 weekly flights in January increase to seven flights per week in February, March and the first part of April.

