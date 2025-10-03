Find Your Rocky Mountain High in Denver

× Expand Photo by Ultima_Gaina - Getty Images Denver, Colorado skyline at sunset Denver, Colorado skyline at sunset

Tell a friend you’re flying to Denver, and vast vistas of Rocky Mountain beauty may open up in their mind’s eye.

Located on the Rockies’ front range, the Mile-High City is two hours south of lovely Estes Park, which serves as the gateway to the magnificent Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s also two hours north of Colorado Springs, home to the Garden of the Gods rock formation park, the U.S. Air Force Academy campus and, further on, Pike’s Peak, one of Colorado’s best known—but not tallest—mountains.

But one of the best destinations is Denver itself, the region’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, where you can enjoy fine restaurants, history and other attractions without once losing sight of the Rockies’ stunning snow-covered slopes. If there really is such a thing as the “best of all worlds,” then that place is Denver.

Milwaukeeans can fly directly from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Denver International Airport (DEN, or DIA if you’re a local) on multiple flights from Frontier, Southwest or United, the latter of which uses the airport as one of its regional hubs. DEN is a brisk 45-minute ride by car, cab or bus to the city’s center, so plan accordingly.

Broncos and Badgers

Football fans already know Denver as home to the Denver Broncos, a team that now counts former UW Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard as its assistant head coach. Plan your trip right and you may be able to catch the Broncos hosting the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field, formerly known as Mile High Stadium, on Dec. 14.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

That date also coincides with the early weeks of Colorado’s ski season. Arapahoe Basin, Breckinridge, Keystone, and a few others are within easy driving distance from the city. Four hours further west you’ll find Aspen and Snowmass, with their multiple mountain Black Diamond runs, and countless others. Don’t forget to pack your skis or snowboard when you visit.

But what if you plan to stay city-bound? There are ample opportunities for enjoyment in Colorado’s State Capital.

Like most cosmopolitan locations, Denver is awash in fine dining, from steak houses to sushi bars, you can find almost anything you want. Many are located downtown, including Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar for exceptional Italian food, Water Grill for outstanding seafood, and Tamayo Restaurant for top-notch Mexican food. In fact, steak houses abound, including Elway’s Downtown, partly owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, which serves some of the city’s finest beef.

Denver also is long on culture, which befits a city whose metro area counts more than 3 million residents. The Denver Performing Arts Complex is one of the largest such centers in the U.S., filling a four-block, 12-acre site with 10 performance spaces. The center is home to the Colorado Symphony, Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado, and other such groups. Upcoming performances this fall include everything from Disney’s The Lion King to Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Or try the Denver Art Museum, home to more than 70,000 diverse works and best known for its collection of American Indian art.

Looking for things that are uniquely Denver? Read on.

The “Unsinkable” Molly Brown House, where the only survivor of the Titanic ocean disaster chose to live out her remaining days.

The International Church of Cannabis, a Technicolor palace of worship for the “elevationists” among you.

The original Meow Wolf Convergence Station, an interactive multi-media art installation like no other.

The Big Blue Bear, a 40-foot-high bruin who peers into the windows of the Colorado Convention Center.

The Soundwalk, a block-long stretch of Curtis Street that serenades strollers with auditory selections from clucking chickens to rumbling thunder.

And there is so much more, but you will just have to pay a visit to find out.