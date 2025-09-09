Flying to Dallas: Have Big Time in Big D

× Expand Photo by Ultima_Gaina - Getty Images Dallas skyline at sunset Dallas skyline at sunset

Ever wonder why Dallas, Texas, is called Big D? Credit goes to the then popular 1956 musical Most Happy Fella, wherein the refrain of composer Frank Loesser’s popular song spells out the city’s name: “Big D, little A, double-L, A, S.”

Catchy pop tunes help, but Dallas retains the nickname to this day. Big D refers to Texas’ third largest city’s role as a significant cultural and economic influence both on the state and country. And Dallas residents like that status just fine, thank you very much.

Milwaukeeans can fly direct from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to either Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on American Airlines or Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) Southwest Airlines. Multiple flights are available on both airlines throughout the week, but DAL is closer to downtown.

Dallas is a compelling destination that combines urban sophistication with Texas cowboy style, the latter of which is more prevalent in neighboring Fort Worth. Together, the cities offer a lot of attractions for visitors to explore.

Art lovers will want to stop at the Dallas Art Museum, the collection of which spans art from the 14th to 21st centuries, from ancient artifacts from Asia and Africa to modern canvases by Lichtenstein, Rothko and others. Autumn’s special exhibits include a collection of Islamic art, an installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, and others. Admission is always free.

The most distinctive part of the Dallas skyline is Reunion Tower, a 470-foot-high tower topped by an enormous “ball” glittering with lights. A trip up to the GeO-Deck indoor and outdoor observation platforms offers incomparable 360-degree views of the city both day and night.

Big D’s AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys and offers a fully immersive football environment dedicated to what the local’s call “America’s Team.” Go for the experience but stay for a game if you can. (Hint: The Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28.)

Dallas also is a big foodie city with many options, from Laotian cuisine to Tex-Mex favorites, and an abundance of Michelin Star restaurants. There also are a surprising variety of rooftop restaurants, including Terelli’s for Italian wonders; The Henry, which offers everything from squash salad and short-rib pot stickers to butter-poached king crab and grilled prime skirt steak; and a host of others.

Finally, if you’re looking for room to relax and maybe play, Klyde Warren Park in the center of downtown Dallas is your most carefree options. There are ample activities for kids, frequent live music and entertainment, and many options for eating your fill, all in a well-manicured park environment the size of four football fields.

And, if you’re lucky, you may even stumble upon the Giant Eyeball, a quirky 30-foot-high sculpture by artist Tony Tasset located in a serene green space downtown. There is nothing much else to do than admire the blue-eyed orb, but it does make for one great photo op the likes of which you will find only in Big D.