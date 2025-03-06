Have a “Magical” Time in Orlando

× Expand Photo by Sviatlana Lazarenka - Getty Images Teens on a Theme Park Ride Teenagers ride head down on a ride at a theme park.

Even in Florida, not every spring break destination is built around a beach. Granted, the Sunshine State has hundreds of desirable ocean-front escapes, but perhaps the most popular spring break destination is instead built around a mouse.

Orlando was the longtime center of Florida’s orange-growing industry until October 1, 1971. That’s when the Walt Disney World Resort first opened its doors in neighboring Lake Buena Vista, changing the nature and economy of the entire region. Since that time the area has become home to 18 theme parks and the city itself the site of 100 lakes and 100 city parks. Should you choose the theme park route, be ready to make many choices (and spend a lot of money.)

You have your pick of theme park experiences—Disney alone has seven different parks, each with its own character and attractions. There also is Universal Orlando, Seaworld Orlando and even the Legoland Florida Resort contributing to your spring break festivities, none of which are cheap. A single day pass to a Walt Disney World park ranges from $109-$211.94 for adults and $110.76 to $206.61 for children ages 3 through 9. And that’s before snacks and souvenirs. Plan accordingly.

Countless Cultural Attractions

If theme parks aren’t your thing, know that Orlando itself has countless art galleries, museums—including Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition and a museum devoted to chocolate—and attractions as diverse as Gatorland—a petting zoo and snake and reptile exhibit, as well as performing arts centers, wax museums, and anything else you might want to experience. It’s also home to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orlando Magic NBA team. There’s something for everyone!

Art is especially prevalent, with museums and outdoor murals stretching throughout the city. There are even guided walking tours highlighting Orlando’s neighborhoods, as well as guided art tours and guided museum tours.

Nightlife Destination

Nightlife abounds in Orlando and its environs, including bars, restaurants, comedy clubs, dinner theaters, piano lounges and cigar bars offering a wide variety of choices. Pat O’Brien’s Orlando (sister establishment to the one in New Orleans’ French Quarter), Howl at the Moon Orlando (for those who like to sing along with the piano man), and the Corona Cigar Co. & Diamond Crown Cigar (Central Florida’s cigar MECCA) will get you started. International Drive is the hub of many of the area’s attraction and operates as a “strip” when it comes to evening destinations and activities.

Granted, you won’t see the Atlantic Ocean or the Everglades from Orlando, but the random alligator still may show up near a pond just off the highway. Don’t venture too close—gators move quickly even on land. Just take it in as one of the local sites, one that can add even a little more magic to you spring break experience.

Fly direct from Mitchell International Airport to Orlando International Airport on Frontier, Southwest, Spirit and Sun Country airlines. There are multiple daily flights from which to choose.

