Lots to See (including the Sea) in Seattle

When talking about travel destinations, Seattle isn’t often the first place that comes to mind. But it is one of the few destinations that rarely disappoints travelers of all ages and persuasions. Since the 605-foot Space Needle, the city’s iconic landmark, was first erected as part of the 1962 World’s Fair, Seattle has been viewed as “forward-looking,” a reputation that has become only more prominent in the past 60-plus years.

Located on the shores of Puget Sound, one of the Pacific Ocean’s most attractive entry points, Seattle was the home to musicians Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Kenny G, as well as tech visionary Bill Gates, and entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee. It is known as “The Emerald City” due to its lush greenery, and The Coffee Capital of the World, thanks largely to Starbuck’s presence, but also to rumors that Seattle locals drink and spend more money on coffee than anyone anywhere else in the world.

Fly nonstop from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Alaska Airlines. This summer, the airline is offering twice-daily flights, increased from the usual once-daily schedule. Find flights here.

Urban Attractions

Once you arrive make sure you take advantage of all there is to see. The downtown City Center is a good place to start since it puts a lot of urban attractions within walking distance. Here are some highlights:

Sports fans, mark your calendar. The Seattle Mariners will host the Milwaukee Brewers for three games July 21-23 at T-Mobile Park. All three engagements are listed as “Value Games”, meaning tickets start as low as $10 and there will be discounts on food and drink within the park.

The city’s top attraction remains the Space Needle, which offers commanding views of Seattle, Puget Sound and even Mount Rainier from its 520-foot-high exterior deck, which includes a revolving glass floor for the most courageous visitors. The Loupe Lounge, and SkyCity Restaurant, offering food and beverage options high atop the Needle, are closed for renovations and will reopen in the fall.

Adjacent to the Space Needle is Chihuly Garden and Glass, an art museum featuring the amazing work of glass artist Dale Chihuly. The Seattle native earned his MS in sculpture at UW-Madison and anyone who’s ever attended an event at the UW Kohl Center has seen one his very impressive glass wall hangings above the snack bar. The artist’s work also graces the ceiling of the lobby area of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Also located near the Needle stands the Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, originally founded in 2000 by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen as an homage to guitarist Jimi Hendrix, housed in a futuristic Frank Gehry-designed building. Look into the worlds of science fiction, cinema, video games, and popular music. Even if you’re not a museumgoer, this one is worth the visit.

Another memorable Seattle location is Pike Place Market, which houses the city’s farmers market and numerous retail stores and restaurants. Known for video footage of burley fishmongers throwing large fresh fish at each other, the market was a prominent location for the film Sleepless in Seattle, as well as TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Twin Peaks.” The market sits atop a bluff overlooking Puget Sound, with a stairway and path that will take you down to the water’s edge.

And speaking of the Sound, there are a multitude of boats offering harbor tours and trips to the neighboring San Juan Islands, which offer a much quieter type of vacation destination.

You also will be within a 60-mile drive to glacier-topped Mount Rainier, at 14,417 feet one of the highest peaks in the Cascade Mountain Range. Due to a high probability of eruption and its proximity to a major metropolitan area, the mountain, also known as Tahoma, is considered one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes. Now wouldn’t that be a way to end your Seattle vacation.