Make Baraboo Your Winter Headquarters

× Expand Image courtesy of Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Ringling Marquee - Make Baraboo Your Winter Quarters The marquee of the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo, Wisconsin

This winter, you can make like the Ringling Brothers and Make Baraboo Your Winter Quarters.

Baraboo is known as “Circus City” because it’s the home of the Ringling Bros. Circus. They launched “The Greatest Show on Earth” in Baraboo in 1884 and made the riverfront their Winter Quarters until 1918.

Expand Photo courtesy of Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Old circus wagons - Circus World Museum Old circus wagons inside the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin

This January and February, you can make Baraboo Your Winter Quarters and enjoy a rich circus experience. Five world-renowned sites will open their doors: Circus World, the Al. Ringling Theatre, the Al. Ringling Mansion and Brewery, the Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, and the International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center.

“We’re excited about this new opportunity to showcase our unparalleled collection of circus assets,” said George Althoff, Executive Director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.

Those visiting during the Winter Quarters period will be treated to lodging and dining discounts. A host of special events and activities are planned over the Winter Quarters period:

Jan. 16-18

Jan. 23-25

Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Feb. 6-8

Circus World and the International Clown Hall of Fame will be open Saturdays during the campaign. Ringling House Bed & Breakfast will present a circus-themed murder mystery dinner. The Al. Ringling Theatre will offer tours, as will the Al. Ringling Mansion & Brewery. After the tour, enjoy a pint of Ringling Original!

The Make Baraboo Your Winter Quarters campaign is presented with support from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

If you’re ready to get on board the circus train, visit baraboo.com.