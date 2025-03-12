March Highlights at Mitchell International Airport: Make Parking a Breeze at MKE

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Flying from Milwaukee's hometown airport means added convenience, close to home. Next time you're headed out of town on a departing flight, remember these parking perks!

Download the MKE SmartPark App

Did you know that MKE has its own parking app? MKE SmartPark has a ton of great features that make parking easier than ever and extra rewarding. One of the biggest benefits is earning points toward free parking every time you park using the app. Travel frequently for work? Use the app to collect points towards free parking—then use those points to park for free when you take your next vacation. And you can even have parking receipts sent directly to your phone, making submitting your work receipts a breeze.

Rewards aren't all MKE SmartPark has to offer! You can also use it to reserve your spot in the garage ahead of time, reserve valet services, easily scan in and out of all MKE parking facilities and pay directly from your phone.

Park Steps from the Terminal with MKE Valet Parking

If you're looking for the most convenient parking option available—Valet Parking is the way to go. It's the perfect parking option for travelers looking to save time at the Airport. No need to search for a parking spot. No need to wait for a shuttle. Simply follow signs to the valet drop-off area located steps from the ticketing entrance, hand your keys over to a valet attendant, grab your bags, and walk (just a few steps) into the Airport. Your car is parked in a covered, secured spot, and is there waiting for you when you arrive back from your trip. Traveling with kids? Packed a lot of baggage? The added convenience of MKE Valet Parking will make this your best trip yet.

No Worries in Winter Weather

If you're flying from MKE during the cold months, there's a chance you're doing so for a new change of scenery… perhaps, warmer scenery. Dodging frigid winter weather in the forecast while traveling can be exciting, but nothing ruins the end of a trip like coming home to a car covered in snow or with a dead battery. MKE's covered parking can help shield your car from the snowfall, but their parking team can help with so much more! Arrive back from your trip to find your car has a dead battery? MKE offers free jumpstart services 24 hours a day. Flat tire? The parking team has you covered there too. If you need assistance, all you have to do is call 414-747-4561.

