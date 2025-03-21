Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Unveils New Make-A-Wish Kids Zones

× Expand Photo Via MKE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport - Facebook Unveiling of Make-A-Wish Kids Zone at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has introduced newly renovated children’s play areas on Concourse C and D, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The updated spaces, now officially named the Make-A-Wish Kids Zones, aim to create a welcoming and engaging environment for young travelers and their families.

The redesigned play areas feature modernized play equipment, fresh décor, and custom carpeting that creatively represents Milwaukee’s proximity to Lake Michigan and highlights MKE’s longest runway, Runway 1L, also known as “One Left.” These thoughtful additions enhance the travel experience by providing children with a fun and interactive space to enjoy before their flights.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik emphasized the natural synergy between MKE and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “MKE and Make-A-Wish share a long-standing relationship, and many wish children have traveled through our airport as part of their journey. This partnership allows us to enhance the experience for families and create a space that brings joy to young travelers.”

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, sees this initiative as a meaningful extension of their mission. “These play areas will provide children and their families with moments of joy and relaxation during their travels,” said Forrest Doolen, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications at Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “This also serves as a reminder of the vital role airline miles play in making wishes come true, as approximately 75% of wishes involve air travel.”

The Kids Zones at MKE are free to use and available 24/7, offering a stress-free retreat for families passing through the airport. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley praised the initiative, stating, “Many other airports lack inclusive, family-friendly spaces like this. I commend MKE for prioritizing an exceptional travel experience for all passengers.”

For more details on the newly revamped play areas, travelers can visit flymke.com.