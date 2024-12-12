Milwaukee Travelers Gain Easy Access to Winter Escapes

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport - Facebook Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

As the holiday season approaches, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is making it easier than ever for travelers to trade cold winter days for sun-soaked getaways. With expanded nonstop flights to popular warm-weather destinations, MKE is gearing up for a busy travel period, expecting to welcome over 250,000 arriving and departing holiday passengers by the year's end.

More Flights to Sunny Destinations

Several airlines at MKE are ramping up their service to meet increased demand for winter travel:

American Airlines will expand its Miami route from a Saturday-only service to daily flights starting Dec. 20, offering greater flexibility for travelers.

will expand its Miami route from a Saturday-only service to daily flights starting Dec. 20, offering greater flexibility for travelers. Sun Country Airlines, one of MKE's newer carriers, is introducing additional international flights this winter. The airline will offer multiple weekly flights to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica. Domestically, Sun Country will also provide nonstop service to Fort Myers, Phoenix and Orlando.

one of MKE's newer carriers, is introducing additional international flights this winter. The airline will offer multiple weekly flights to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica. Domestically, Sun Country will also provide nonstop service to Fort Myers, Phoenix and Orlando. Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Apple Vacations and FunJet Vacations, will begin seasonal nonstop flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in January.

"With so many flight options to choose from this winter, those planning to travel this holiday season have more reasons than ever to fly from MKE," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "Starting and ending your travels in Milwaukee helps the airport grow and demonstrates to airlines the demand for more destinations."

"For over 40 years, Sun Country has been connecting Upper Midwesterners with warm weather destinations, and we are thrilled to offer additional options to our friends in Wisconsin," said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Sun Country Airlines.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Convenience for Holiday Travelers

MKE is also committed to providing a seamless travel experience. The airport offers easy one-stop access to hundreds of domestic and international locations worldwide. For holiday travelers, MKE has shared three key tips to ensure smooth journeys:

Arrive Early: Travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before departure, especially when checking luggage or traveling with children. Simplify Parking: The MKE SmartPark app allows passengers to reserve parking spots, earn rewards, and scan in and out with ease using a smartphone. Use the Coat Check: For just $2 per day, travelers can store their winter coats at the airport’s popular Coat Check service, conveniently located at the Summerfest Marketplace store.

With these enhancements and conveniences, Milwaukee travelers have plenty of reasons to make MKE their gateway to winter escapes. Whether jetting off to the Caribbean, Mexico or sunny domestic destinations, the expanded flight options and airport amenities ensure a stress-free start to any warm-weather getaway.

Look for regular travel columns starting in January on shepherdexpress.com.