Montego Bay’s Culture, History and Sun-kissed Beaches

× Expand Photo by lucky-photographer - Getty Images Montego Bay Aerial view of Jamaica’s warm weather destination, Montego Bay

Veteran sunseekers are well aware of the warm weather vacation options throughout the Caribbean archipelago. The turquoise sea washes up on beaches of literally thousands of islands, reefs and cays, the later defined as low-elevation banks of coral, rock or sand. If your goal is to spread your towel, lather up with sunscreen, and listen to the waves roll in, there is no shortage of options throughout the Caribbean’s 1.06 million square miles.

Montego Bay, on the northeast end of Jamaica, is a better option than many. Much of that has to do with the area’s natural beauty, but an equal amount can be credited to Jamaica’s history and culture. The island is the birthplace of reggae, which today serves as a soundtrack to literally the entire Caribbean region. The late reggae artist Bob Marley called a farm near Nine Mile in St. Ann Parrish not far from Montego Bay, home. Visitors can tour his former home, and there also is a museum devoted to the reggae artists in Kingston.

The island is a hotbed of different cultures based on hundreds of years of settlement by different—and some formerly enslaved—ethnic groups. It also offered one of the most reliable ports of call for some of history’s most famous pirates, who swashbuckled their way through ports and coves in search of personal fortunes, and later in service to foreign governments seeking to settle the region. You may be sailing the same seas and trodding some of the same beaches as infamous pirates Henry Morgan and Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard. They and other pirate captains preferred Jamaica to other islands due to its proximity to established Caribbean trade routes.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Abundant Sunshine

But let’s get back to Montego Bay for a moment. Like all Caribbean destinations, there is no shortage of beaches large and small, populated and secluded to spend your time in the island’s abundant sunshine. You can also parasail along the coastline, horseback ride along the shore, take a diving or snorkeling tour at Montego Bay Marine Park, enjoy the supposedly rejuvenating waters at Doctor’s Cave Beach, or just sunbathe at Dead End Beach, a spot favored by locals.

But there also are activities that make Jamaica a unique geographic location. Many visitors climb to the 960-foot summit of Dunn’s River Falls, which empties into the Caribbean at an attractive, but often busy beach. The Ocho Rios Blue Hole is another part of the island’s river system with its own system of waterfalls, so named for the soft blue color of the water. In both cases remember to wear your water shoes, since the rocks and terrain can be both sharp and slippery.

But there’s more. The Luminous Lagoon, one of the world’s most popular bioluminescence bays, glows thanks to the bacterial cells that glisten when the water is disturbed. It’s an Instagram-able phenomenon, to be sure, but hard to capture with most cellphone cameras. And don’t miss the Green Grotto caves, a three-quarter mile underground water system some may remember from the James Bond film Live and Let Die. The system includes an underground lake that also is home to some ten thousand bats that make the cave their home. That may or may not be a bonus to whatever water activities you have planned.

James Bond Lived Here

And speaking of James Bond, it’s a mere two-hour trip from Montego Bay to Oracabessa Bay and the Goldeneye Estate. Upon his retirement from Great Britain’s Naval Intelligence Division after World War II, author Ian Fleming settled into what became known as Goldeneye, a home of his design where he created his character of James Bond and wrote the original 15 Bond novels on which the very popular film franchise was based.

Since 2010, the property has operated as Goldeneye Hotel and Resort, but the spirit of the glamorous jet-setting superspy remains alive and well as another symbol of what makes Jamaica and Montego Bay a unique and exciting escape.

Sun Country Airlines offers seasonal nonstop flights twice weekly Wednesday through Saturday from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Montego Bay (MBJ) through April 5. Pack your water shoes.

Airport Highlights:

MKE Winter Coat Check Service

MKE’s Coat Check Service allows travelers to wear their coat to the Airport without having to crowd their luggage while traveling.

Coat Check is located at the Summerfest Marketplace store in the main airport terminal. The cost is $2 per day, with a maximum charge of $10 per trip. It is available seven days a week and is open until the final flight of the day arrives. Attendants closely monitor arriving flights and accommodate any airline delays or schedule changes.

Barons’ Beer Garden

MKE’s very own Airport beer garden in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. The Beer Garden is named after Milwaukee’s historic beer barons: Val Blatz, Frederick Miller, Frederick Pabst, and Joseph Schlitz. Travelers can enjoy local beers, specialty cocktails, and a full menu with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

The Beer Garden is located on Concourse C (near where Sun Country flights will be operating this winter)

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Concordia Market