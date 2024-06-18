Oconomowoc Offers Abundant Eateries and Historic Treasures

× Expand Photo via City of Oconomowoc - Facebook Oconomowoc aerial view Oconomowoc

For those wanting the simplicity of a quaint town with all the excitement a lively city can offer, Oconomowoc is your go-to destination. Explore an abundance of fine eateries, serene landscapes and historic treasures while appreciating the local culture that truly makes this little city unique.

Unwind at City Beach Park in downtown Oconomowoc during the warmer months, where visitors can swim or sunbathe. Watercraft is available to rent as well, including kayaks, canoes and paddle boats. On Wednesday and Friday nights, natives swarm the area for family-friendly live entertainment. There you’ll find a diverse variety of musicians pouring their hearts into captivating performances. If you’re not feeling the beach, wander Oconomowoc’s scenic lakefront promenade and relax with a picnic by the water’s edge. Or stop by Books & Company on Summit Avenue and pickup your favorite read to sit in the sun with.

Take a leisurely stroll down Main Street, and you’ll find locals frequenting antique shops, cafés and diners. Whelan’s Coffee & Ice Cream offers specialty-made, rich coffee and delectable ice cream. Step inside Maxim's Family Restaurant and Bakery, where you’re immediately met with the aroma of freshly baked bread. Maxim’s offers a delicious variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items with farm-fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Don’t forget about Crafty Cow, who won Best Chicken Sandwich in Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee contest. Pair with one of their various crisp beers or exotic cocktails for the perfect Wisconsin meal.

× Expand Photo via City of Oconomowoc - Facebook Oconomowoc Farmers Market Oconomowoc Farmers Market

Visit the Oconomowoc Area Historical Society Museum and learn about the city’s heritage, or take the Public Art Tour, where you can see many murals and sculptures littered throughout Oconomowoc. It adds a creative element without overpowering the city’s natural allure. A few notable fine art studios to check out include Oakbrook Esser Studios, Thunder Mountain Press and The Gallori, all showcasing exquisite art ranging from glass-stained to ceramic creations.

If you want to support Oconomowoc’s local businesses, visit the Brown Street Emporium for handcrafted items such as jewelry, decor, furniture, candles, clothing and soaps. With one-of-kind items, you’ll find the ideal gift for a special someone or the perfect addition to your home, all while supporting talented artisans in the community.

Oconomowoc offers many experiences for urban dwellers and rural communities alike that cater to every taste and preference.