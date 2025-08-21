Plan an Autumn in Salt Lake City

× Expand Photo by Sean Pavone - Getty Images Salt Lake City skyline Salt Lake City's skyline at dawn

Looking to travel someplace new, perhaps a hidden treasure or a city that keeps its light hidden under the proverbial bushel basket? Look no further than Salt Lake City, or SLC, Utah’s capital and an unsung highlight among Rocky Mountains destinations that is new and refreshing for many travelers.

The modern-day city with a metro area of 2.1 million residents has many attractions to offer. All you need to do is give it a chance to shine.

SLC gets its name, obviously, from the Great Salt Lake, at 1,700 square miles, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere and the eighth largest terminal lake in the world. “America’s Dead Sea,” as it is known, is actually the remnant of Lake Bonneville, a prehistoric body of water that once covered western Utah. Today it is home to abundant wildlife accessible through multiple adventures and excursions.

Fly directly from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) daily on Delta Airlines. Once you’ve arrived, you’ll be just 10 minutes by car from SLC’s city center.

The city is built on a grid-like structure, meaning exploring SLC can be done on foot or by renting a bicycle. Laced with conveniently accessed bike trails, you can chart you own route or join a guided excursion. The Jordan River Parkway Trail is a paved path that travels for miles along the river, blending beautiful scenery with a relative ease of travel.

SLC has more than its share of museums, and many are worth special trips in and of themselves. With 5,000 individual exhibits in all, the Natural History Museum of Utah offers a five-floor introduction to the state’s paleontological past, including dinosaur remains, locally mined gems and minerals, and artifacts and stories told by the five indigenous nations that once occupied the state. The city view from the top floor’s observation deck is breathtaking. Car lovers will have a chance to see vehicles they probably never have seen at the Land Cruiser Heritage Museum, featuring more than 100 vehicles celebrating the history and influence of generations of Toyota Land Cruisers. There is no other museum quite like it anywhere else.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

As a sophisticated, modern city, SLC also is known for some of the best dining on that side of the Rockies, all with a little flavor of the Old West mixed in. Try the Shooting Star Saloon in neighboring Huntsville, the oldest continuing operating saloon west of the Mississippi River. For upscale American fare, one of the best choices is Oquirrh, named for the neighboring mountain range, where 2023 James Beard semifinalist Andrew Fuller blends locally farmed ingredients with his personal touch for some amazing results. Fresh seafood is not always easy to find this far from the ocean, but Current Fish & Oyster manages to reel in the freshest and sometimes most unique catches. The seared calamari with lemon aioli is sure to delight your palate.

Expand Photo by christiannafzger - Getty Images Alpine Skiing Sunny day of alpine skiing at Alta Resort near Salt Lake City, Utah

But you need to get out of town and explore the terrain for the full SLC experience. City outfitters offer a variety of adventures in and around SLC, many focused on the Great Salt Lake itself. There are tours to Antelope Island, a haven for wildlife within the lake boundaries, as well as horseback riding, Jeep tours, and other ways to get in touch with nature that are unique to SLC itself.

Autumn will pass into winter in SLC, much like the rest of the Rockies, sooner than it will here. And that’s when the region really blossoms. Winter sports enthusiasts already know that SLC, located at the base of the Wasatch Range, is a capital for winter sports enthusiasts. It was home for the 2002 Winter Olympics and will again host the international competition in 2034. It’s a destination for all seasons, but autumn is still a time when the region really can really shine.