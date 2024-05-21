Summer Rays in Picturesque Lake Geneva

× Expand Photo: Visit Lake Geneva - visitlakegeneva.com Riviera Beach, Lake Geneva Riviera Beach, Lake Geneva

Small town charm comes in abundance in Lake Geneva, a sparkling summer oasis packed full of restaurants, bars, shops and resorts. Local festivals, wineries, hiking, live music, and lakeside views make Lake Geneva the ideal location for a summer day, weekend, or trip. A day in Lake Geneva ensures a comforting, exciting opportunity to soak up the summer sun.

About Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva is an idyllic town nestled on Geneva Lake, a quick scenic drive from Milwaukee, Madison, or Chicago. With year-round resorts, an extensive water sports scene, unique cafes and restaurants to be found in the gorgeous downtown area, and special summer activities including a summer concert series, festivals and fairs, renowned beaches, hiking spots and the Lake Geneva Cruise Line, there are endless experiences to be had in Lake Geneva this summer. “People in Milwaukee are discovering Lake Geneva more and more,” says Mayor Klein. “Tell everybody in Milwaukee to come on down!”

Concerts in Flat Iron Park

× Expand Photo: Visit Lake Geneva - visitlakegeneva.com Lake Geneva concert in Flat Iron Park Lake Geneva concert in Flat Iron Park

Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park features a concert stage for seasonal outdoor concerts. The live music takes place weekly and highlights many genres of music. This summer season, many acts are already slated to perform, including The Tony Ocean Show, Fiddleface, De Hurricane Reggae Band and more.

Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach is Lake Geneva’s prime beach location. Located in the epicenter of activity in Lake Geneva, across the street from the tasty restaurants and quaint shops of Wrigley Drive, Riviera Beach is the spot to spend a summer day. The Riviera itself hosts snack shops and daily cruises and nearby, one can find boat rental availability, and other options for water activities.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Lake Activities

There are many options for rentals in Lake Geneva. Places such as Clear Water Outdoor, which has kayak rentals, hiking equipment, and other paddle boat related activities, as well as Geneva Lake Bait and Tackle, for all one’s fishing needs. Lake Geneva’s stunning lake views are excellent for the aquatically inclined.

× Expand Photo: Visit Lake Geneva - visitlakegeneva.com The Adventure Center at Grand Geneva The Adventure Center at Grand Geneva

Resorts

Grand Geneva

Lake Geneva’s majestic views are at the forefront of Grand Geneva’s premier location. With the Grand Geneva Adventure Center, scooter rental, guided tours, and an all-inclusive spa, Grand Geneva is the perfect setting for a family weekend getaway. Located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, the Grand Geneva Resort is the place to host all your summer activities.

The Cove

Just off the lakeshore lies The Cove of Lake Geneva, a sprawling 194 suite resort with indoor and outdoor pools, many activities, and an exceptionally convenient location to downtown Lake Geneva. The Cove also features their adjoining restaurant, Lake City Social, a fine dining option with an American style menu and trending entrees.

× Expand Photo: Visit Lake Geneva - visitlakegeneva.com The Cove of Lake Geneva The Cove of Lake Geneva

Hiking

Lake Geneva has many opportunities for hiking that feature the natural beauty of the lake and the surrounding nature. The town has several natural conservatories for sightseeing, including the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Linn Nature Park, Four Seasons Nature Park and Big Foot Beach State Park. There is also the Geneva Lake Shore Path, a public access trail that encircles the entirety of the lake, and cuts through the backyards of some of the state’s most beautiful, historic houses. The trail is completely free to hike, and the sights are remarkable. “We come into Lake Geneva and we just breathe a sigh of relief,” Mayor Klein remarks. “It’s very relaxing.”

× Expand Photo: Visit Lake Geneva - visitlakegeneva.com Geneva Lake Shore Path Geneva Lake Shore Path

Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival

This 5-day festival celebrates the joy of the summer season in a big way. The well-known Venetian Festival is a vibrant, community based event for all ages in the warmest time of year. The festival features a carnival with rides and games, live music, beer tents, arts and crafts fair, baggo tournament, water ski show, boat parade, and more. Complete with fireworks, the Venetian festival is a to end summer with a bang.

In the summer months, Lake Geneva is a magical, stunning place with a charm unlike anywhere else. There’s something for everyone, and the short drive is well worth the journey for all the town has to offer. “Lake Geneva is beautiful in every season,” says Mayor Klein. “You can really come here and make a weekend out of it. The whole town is magical.”