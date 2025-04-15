Try Tampa for A Twist, Nonstop from Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by achiartistul - Getty Images Ybor City in Tampa by achiartistul Ybor City in Tampa

When it comes to Florida destinations, Tampa doesn’t immediately come to mind. Situated on the Gulf Coast-side of the state, Tampa marks a good mid-point for other in-state destinations and is Florida’s third largest metro area after Jacksonville and Miami. Modern and contemporary, but with that mid-Florida vibe and architectural twist, Tampa is almost naturally inviting.

The metro area also is home to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball franchise, who are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers May 9-11 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Brew Crew may be off to an uneven start this year, but a game under Florida’s balmy, evening sky is always worth watching.

You can now fly nonstop from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Southwest Airlines. Flights operate every day of the week with multiple flights per day on Saturdays and Sundays. Click here for the current flight schedule.

If you are a cigar smoker you already know about Ybor City, one of the state’s foremost cigar destinations. In 1885, local business leaders convinced Cuban immigrant Vincente Martinez Ybor to move his cigar manufacturing operations from its original home in Key West to Tampa. Other cigar makers followed and by 1900 10,000 immigrants had moved to the area to work in the factories, making Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World,” a title it still holds. Ybor City also offers walking tours, food tours, a guided tour on street-legal golf carts, and even a variety of ghost tours, one of which is called “Boos and Brews.”

Expand Photo by CaronB - Getty Images Busch Gardens in Tampa The Scorpion roller coaster at Busch Gardens in Tampa.

Tampa has attractions similar to those found in other parts of the state. Animal lovers may want to consider ZooTampa at Lowry Park known for its large-animal habitats; Busch Gardens, which adds the element of a theme park to the mix; The Florida Aquarium, with free-flying tropical birds, uncaged sting rays, and face-to-face sloth encounters between visitors and some otherwise very elusive animal residents.

For a more cultured twist, the Tampa Museum of Art features a wide array of Greek and Roman antiquities. The historic Tampa Theatre offers both films and live entertainment. Looking for a splash that doesn’t involve saltwater? Try Water Works Park that offers a splash pad when weather permits.

And if all else fails remember Tampa is Florida’s largest port, offering access from ocean-going cruises, fishing trips and boat rides on the Gulf of Whatever. And, of course, there are beautiful beaches – lots of them – including Sunset Beach, rumored to have provided the late musician Jimmy Buffett the inspiration for his anthem “Margaritaville.” As with most gulf beaches, the sand is white, the sunset bright, and the water a beautiful cerulean blue. That alone may be reason enough to visit Tampa.