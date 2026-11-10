Uncovering Britain’s Brewing History

× Expand Photo by Elena Zolotova - Getty Images Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in the U.K. The houses of parliament with ElizabethTower (Big Ben) and Westminster Bridge reflected in Thames River in London.

Historians tell us that beer has been brewed in the United Kingdom since the early 15th century. With a wealth of cereal grains available, it only seemed natural that early occupants of the British Isles would find their way to what may be the world’s—and certainly Milwaukee’s—most popular beverage.

On a trip this spring spent hiking in Scotland with his wife Ellie Bjorkman, Wauwatosa’s Jeff Enders, an award-winning homebrewer, began to wonder if there were any tours devoted to exploring the United Kingdom’s many historic breweries. Finding none, he decided to create a one-man “beer tour” of his own.

“Ellie wasn’t up for another trip so soon, so she suggested I go on my own,” says Enders, who spent the summer as one of the brew crew making beer over an open flame at Old World Wisconsin. “This is something Ellie would not have been interested in, so I didn’t feel bad about being completely selfish and planning a really geeky trip.”

Planning Ahead

Enders found the remnants of a former professional beer tour no longer being conducted which gave him a foundation for what became a highly personal self-guided experience.

“I’ve been closely following the beer world for more than 30 years, so some places have been on my bucket list for a long time,” Enders explains. “I regularly follow a British beer historian and that led to some of the top things on my list.”

Enders planned his trip for early October, relying heavily on Internet sources to map his route and identify the breweries he planned to visit. Google and Google Maps became his two best tools to maneuver his way around unfamiliar places. Airfare and lodging were booked through booking.com. The homebrewer spent 10 days in London, 3 days in Hook Norton, and 3 days in Lewes, for a total of 17 days. Train travel to and from the airport and among the breweries was his preferred mode of transportation.

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Visiting History

Expand Photo by CaronB - Getty Images A tower brewery in Hook Norton, England, UK A tower brewery in Hook Norton, England, U.K.

The U.K has a wide range of breweries, some which Enders thought of as must-see establishments. Central among those were “tower breweries,” Victorian-era and built around a tower typically six stories tall, which figured into the brewing process. The tower’s purpose is to allow this multi-stage flow process in brewing to continue powered by gravity, rather than lifting or pumping the brew liquor between stages. Once the bulk raw materials, water and barley malt are raised to the top of the tower, they can then mostly flow downwards without requiring further pumping, Enders says.

“Hook Norton, built in 1899, and Harvey’s, built in 1882, were definitely the most interesting breweries,” the homebrewer explains. “They are beautiful Victorian tower breweries designed by famous brewery architect William Bradford.”

Among the other breweries visited, London-based Fuller’s was a mix of old and new brewing equipment. Sambrooks, also in London, looks like many modern-day breweries, but is located within an old Young’s Brewery building, first opened in the late 16th century and recognized as the U.K.’s oldest continuously operating brewery site.

Hands-on Education

Expand Photo by Patrickistock - Getty Images Harvey's Brewery in Lewes, England, U.K. Harvey's Brewery on the River Ouse in Lewes, England.

Sambrooks offers a brewer-for-a-day opportunity for visiting brewers like Enders, who worked with veteran brewer John Hatch on his specially designed nanobrewery to brew a British Bitter beer. Although the price of admission proved a pricey for the American homebrewer—£200 British pounds or $268—Enders helped weighs grains, mix the mash, clean the mash tun and handle a few other parts of the brewing process.

“At the end of the day we pitched the yeast, which was fermenting vigorously the next morning,” Enders says. “A week later John packed the beer in a couple of casks and some bottles. I have not tasted it, but it’s probably ready to drink about now. The casks will be served at a beer festival, and John may ship a few bottles to me.”

Hatch also put Enders in touch with Miles Jenner, brewmaster for Harvey’s Brewery in Lewes, something completely unexpected by the homebrewer.

“Miles bought me lunch at the brewery pub, gave me a private tour and introduced me to several employees as ‘an American brewer,’ which may be a bit of a stretch,” he said. “But it was the perfect end to my trip.”

Perfect Plans

Needless to say, thorough planning made this trip both possible and successful. Enders makes the following recommendations to would-be “beer tourists” to the U.K.

Do as much research as possible before you go. Plan and make reservations for important events whenever possible, but don’t overbook yourself. Give yourself the time and freedom to explore.

Book your lodging in an interesting neighborhood because that is where you will spend most of your time. Enders stayed in a neighborhood that was an easy walk to both Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens with an ample supply of restaurants and pubs

If you find a place you like, go back. Enders’ pick was a pub called The Monkey Puzzle, where he was eventually recognized as a regular, albeit a limited-term one.

"And don’t be afraid to travel solo,” Enders adds. “You are guaranteed to make a few new friends along the way."