The simple menu is all about meat. Call it T-bone, filet mignon, prime rib or porterhouse. Top it with buttered sautéed mushrooms. Most importantly, call it big. Even the rack of barbecue ribs barely fits on the platter. The décor is retro, complete with a classic bar. (Jeff Beutner)
5 O'Clock Club
2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
