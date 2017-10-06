The Alchemist Lounge

2569 S. Kinnickinnic, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

(414) 426-4169

The Alchemist Lounge, which, of course, is attached to The Alchemist Theatre, is a smoke-free bar that serves beer, wine and a variety of sake-based cocktails. Their prices are affordable, with PBR and Blatz sold at $2, glasses of wine sold at $3 per glass and most of our cocktails priced at $5.

The atmosphere is typically pretty laid-back and relaxing, hence "lounge." They also have a few exciting, reoccurring events that stir things up from time to time including Thursday Night karaoke at 10:00pm (hosted by drag comedian Joanna Quickie), an occasional appearance by The Lenny Kaufman International Comedy Festival (approximately every-other Thursday), and Family Feud Sunday Nights (local teams, businesses and performance groups battling for fun prizes and hosted by Patrick Schmitz of The Gentleman's Hour.)

