American Science & Surplus continues to offer a unique mix of industrial, military and educational items, with an emphasis on science and education. We supply a wide range of unusual and hard to find items (some say bizarre stuff) to the hobbiest, tinkerer, artist, experimenter, home educator, do-it-yourselfer, and bargain hunter.\nCustomers have used American Science and Surplus items in home made cars, sculptures, precision instruments, home made telescopes,costumes, model railroads, window dressings, holiday decorations, and innumerable science projects. Our items are great gifts, inexpensive supplies, and an endless reason for a giggle or a \"Gee whiz!\" We try to be scrupulously honest in presenting whatever we know about what we have, and always take it back, no questions asked, if the customer isn\'t satisfied with it.
American Science & Surplus
6901 W. Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
