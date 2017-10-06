America's House of Steaks

4747 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4747 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
414-615-8094
American, Seafood

America's House of Steaks, located in the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel, is home to European trained Chef Axel Dietrich. America's menu includes the chef's special recipe for prime rib of beef, as well as rotisserie chicken and grilled wild-caught salmon.

Tags

SOCIAL UPDATES