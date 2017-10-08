Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point)
224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Coffee
Events
-
The Blues for Harvey & Irma Hurricane Benefit: Jonny T-Bird & The Mps, Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys & Benny Rickun, Smokey Holman & Andy Spadafora from Tweed Funk, Alex Wilson Band, The Blues Disciples, Jim Liban Combo (4pm)
-
Them Coulee Boys w/Armchair Boogie
-
The Twilight Hours w/Sam Llanas
-
Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls w/Liar's Trial
-
Zach Pietrini Band and Driveway Thriftdwellers
-
Lil Rev and Friends w/Jim Liban & Jim Eannelli
-
Nineteen Thirteen
-
Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys w/Westside Andy, and Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers
-
4onthefloor w/Christopher Gold & The New Old Things