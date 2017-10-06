This popular West Side restaurant is typically packed during peak hours. The formula for its success is simple: great pizza and an array of Italian and Sicilian specialties, plus steak and fish. Come in a suit, come in a baseball cap on your way to Miller Park—come as you are. (David Luhrssen)
Balistreri's
6501 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
6501 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Italian, Pizza