Barnacle Bud’s is hidden among old warehouses and grain elevators and is filled with nautical kitsch. The main draw is a large wooden deck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. Yes, there is a boat dock. The small menu sticks to sandwiches, salads, a few entrées, jumbo crab cakes, good soups and seafood pastas.
Barnacle Bud's
1955 S. Hilbert St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Seafood