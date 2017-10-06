This is serious Italian food served in a former Pabst tavern made of Cream City brick. Expect to find snug seating, attentive servers and rustic Italian cuisine in an elegant atmosphere. Prices may resemble those in Rome, but at least the pastas can be ordered in half portions. Sidewalk dining is a delight in the heart of the Tosa Village. (Jeff Beutner)
Bartolotta Ristorante
7616 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
7616 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Italian