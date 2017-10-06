Bay View BARK is your one stop dog oasis! All friendly, social dogs are welcome. We offer everything you enjoy at the dog park and much, much more.\n\nCome visit a dog park that is cleaned daily, stocked with toys, fresh water, clean up supplies and kiddie pools! Here, we help to monitor park residents play and health so you can feel more comfortable with your dog\'s play mates.\n\nWe are new and growing every day! So far we have added on several services in addition to open park play; check out our website to see more about the park, Barkin\' Boot Camp Doggy Daycare, Grooming Services,Training Classes and upcoming events.
Bay View BARK
2209 S. 1st St. Milwaukee, WI 53207, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
