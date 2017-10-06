The Bel Air Cantina is a place to be seen. With its curved roof and large banks of windows, it nearly turns into an open-air restaurant on warmer days. The menu is that of a Mexican taqueria, focused on tacos, tostadas and burritos. They are sold singly, too, which allows for variety. Among the best are pork carnitas, carne asada, and tilapia. The food is authentic Mexican with touches of California. Stop in and try out the latest trend: Korean beef tacos. (Jeff Beutner)
Bel Air Cantina
1935 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brunch, Mexican