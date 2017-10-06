When thinking of what to order at Benji's, corned beef and pastrami instantly come to mind. Then again, so do the homemade chicken soup and cabbage borscht. For hungry appetites there's nothing like the chicken in a pot, a large bowl with a half-chicken, matzoh balls, noodles and vegetables. Benji's has been in business for decades for a reason—quality. (Jeff Beutner)
Benji's Deli & Restaurant
8683 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Deli, Kosher, Sandwiches