A shopping mall is an unlikely setting for a barbecue joint, but this one works. They serve wood-smoked meats properly—usually dry with no sauce. Choose your sauce at the tables. Among the options are St. Louis ribs, pulled pork and chicken and beef brisket. The Pig Trough includes samples of all the meats and serves at least five diners. The bar is a fine shopping mall refuge; a place to enjoy a few beers.
Big Daddy's Brew & Que
5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
BBQ
Handicap access