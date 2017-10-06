The Blackthorn is an urbane Irish pub with an uncluttered interior. The point is to order Guinness or perhaps to try some of the pub fare. Mussels have a saffron cream sauce, the Irish stew is meaty and has a rich sauce. The fare is casual – think burgers, sandwiches, salads and a few seafood items. This is an ideal starting or finishing point for a pub crawl. There are dozens of other establishments within a few blocks distance. (Jeff Beutner)
Blackthorn Pub & Grill
750 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Burgers, Irish, Sandwiches