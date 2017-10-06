Blue Star Café is an excellent place to grab a quick bite either for carryout or dining in on the eastern edge of the East Side. Specializing in Somali cuisine, it offers affordable and delicious options for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike. Blue Star offers soups, sandwiches, chicken and veggie sambusa and tasty platters with choice of meat or vegetables atop rice, pasta or salad.
Blue Star Café
1619 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
African, Vegan, Vegetarian
Handicap access