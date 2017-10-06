Those who like milder Mexican cooking but still want variety will enjoy Botanas. Chicken enchiladas and pork tamales are always good, and the tortilla soup is comforting. Camarones a la diabla have an abundance of shrimp, while the chiles espanoles are a delightful vegetarian dish in short supply at most Mexican restaurants. (Jeff Beutner)
Botanas Restaurant
816 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican, Seafood