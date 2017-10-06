Bring on the big steaks, thick pork chops and jumbo shrimp. The king of steaks is a 38-ounce porterhouse—good luck finishing it. Entrees include a relish tray, salad, sourdough bread and choice of potato. Order a baked potato and slather it with sour cream. Steaks and the Saturday prime rib special are the best options. If your focus is on succulent beef and quantity, this is your steakhouse. (Jeff Beutner)
Brewski's Steakhouse
6024 W. Bluemound Rd. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
6024 W. Bluemound Rd. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Seafood