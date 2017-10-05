The chocolate brown and white decor, set against Cream City brick and old wooden flooring, says dining in the city. But the paper plates and plastic forks shout meal on the run, and the trio of flat-screens, tuned to ESPN, suggest an alcohol-free sports bar—given the beverage selection of soda, juice and bottled water. Brick 3 Pizza (1107 N. Old World Third St.), the newest addition to the Bradley Center neighborhood, features a good selection of pizza by the slice or by the pie, the excellent light crust smothered in cheese and a selection of toppings. Brick 3’s carryout menu has already become a hit among Downtown office workers.
Brick 3 Pizza
1107 Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Pizza