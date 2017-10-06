The BritInn is located in the building that for many years housed the Shorewood Inn. The brick structure with bits of half-timbering seems an appropriate setting for a pub. A warm, cozy interior houses a wooden bar and booths. The menu is mainly appetizers and sandwiches with origins identified by small flags. Expect garlic calamari, potato skins and chicken wings for starters and British sandwiches. Though this is not a large place, the bar manages to offer 12 different tap beers.
The BritInn
4473 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Closed
British