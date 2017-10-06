Mequon’s Café 1505 (in East Towne Square) wears many hats, serving up many solutions for satisfying hunger and thirst: a sit-down, full-service café (open weekdays for breakfast and lunch and weekend brunch), an expansive deli and bakery and even a bar serving bottled beer and wines on tap. Café 1505 partners with high-quality Milwaukee businesses by offering Simma’s cakes, Fiddleheads bread, City Market pies and scones, Troubadour cookies, Valentine coffee and Rishi tea.
Café 1505
1505 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Brunch, Contemporary, Sandwiches
Handicap access