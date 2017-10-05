The old center of Waukesha has been redeveloped over the last decade. Though large, somewhat bland apartment buildings and condos are abundant, many 19th-century limestone buildings remain, as do a number of Victorian wooden residences. This year the Café de Arts (136 E. St. Paul Ave.) opened its doors. It is set in an old wooden home with a color scheme that looks more like San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district than Waukesha. The outside is a vivid purple with painted sunflowers. The interior consists of a series of rooms, and includes a coffee roaster in the front area. The café, which serves a full line of coffee beverages, has a bakery case and a small kitchen. Light meal choices include panini, salads, a daily soup, and a deli sandwich that you create on your own. It is refreshing to see independent businesses like Café de Arts.
Cafe De Arts
136 E. Saint Paul Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
Coffee, Sandwiches, Smoothies, Soup