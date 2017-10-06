Cafe Grace is a culinary meeting place perfect for a casual rendezvous or the celebration of a special occasion. Our kitchen has both a Woodstone vertical rotisserie and a Josper charcoal fired oven and churns out French classics like Steak Frites and Duck Confit as well as rotisseried meats and ribeye for two. An approachable wine list that is predominantly French, as well as offering new world varietals, complements our chef\'s artfully crafted menu.\n \nThe exterior black and white awnings cover an outdoor terrace leading into the main bar area. You\'ll be transported in the light and airy atmosphere adorned with brass accents and an ornate ivory-colored ceiling. Large fleur-de-lis tiled floors are spread throughout the restaurant in an intimate dining atmosphere meant to mimic the classic French café, where you can feel comfortable lounging for hours or grabbing a quick appetizer and glass of wine.\n \nCentrally located in Wauwatosa just off Highway 45 and Burleigh, Café Grace\'s atmosphere has a je ne sais quoi or a \"certain indescribable something. x93\nWe look forward to welcoming you.
Cafe Grace
11200 W. Burleigh Street , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
