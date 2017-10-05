With an Italian garden theme and a warm fireplace, the interior of Casa di Giorgio is inviting. The menu is mainly Italian, though items such as steak, king crab and lobster expand the menu beyond the norm. The specials menu is a large one and the most interesting items will be found here, perhaps a pasta with assorted wild mushrooms or stuffed cherrystone clams. The gnocchi Genovese are excellent here, the Sicilian tenderloin less so. Casa di Giorgio is a delight in an area with a shortage of good restaurants.
Casa di Giorgio
3137 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Italian, Seafood