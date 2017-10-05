The interior, with its colorful riot of Mexican handicrafts mostly from Oaxaca, offers a hint of the menu. The splendid regional menu features a daily Oaxacan turkey mole, duck tacos al pastor and chicken pipian. The traditional soups please, as do the less-authentic lake perch tacos with tangy chipotle mayonnaise. The bar, with its fine tequila inventory, is a fun spot to sample finger food with fresh fruit margaritas. (Jeff Beutner)
Cempazuchi Comida Brava
1205 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mexican