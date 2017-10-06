A full-service restaurant on the Northwest Side for decades, Champion Chicken’s spacious, dark interior has many quiet corners amid the barn wood walls and rustic ornaments. And if you want a delivery, you’re dinner may arrive in one of Champion Chicken’s famous trucks topped with the image of its namesake fowl. The menu is huge and, unlike many chain-operated “family restaurants, x93 a full bar is available. The specialty, of course, is chicken in all its varieties. Especially good is the barbecue chicken pizza.
Champion Chicken
8718 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
American, BBQ, Fish Fry, Mexican, Pizza, Seafood, Soul Food