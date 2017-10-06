China Gourmet is a Downtown mainstay and a great go-to place for those with theater plans. They’re right across the street from The Rep and the Pabst Theater, only one block south of the Marcus Center and abutting Off the Wall Theatre. What’s more, they offer a “Show-Goer Special x93 if you present them with your evening’s tickets. In addition to a lunch buffet and Sunday brunch—and unlike many Chinese restaurants—China Gourmet also has dinner buffets on all Friday and Saturday evenings.
China Gourmet
330 E. KILBOURN AVE, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brunch, Buffet, Chinese