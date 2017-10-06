Proving as varied as the vodka bottles shimmering in the sun, Clear doubles as a breakfast area in the morning and as a bar and lounge in the evening. Located at the corner of Kilbourn and Water in the Wyndham Milwaukee Center, the bar faces a sweeping bank of windows, providing streetscapes for patrons. The menu, available until 11 p.m., is an interesting list of lighter items. There is a fascinating Thai salad, an assemblage of textures topped with a grilled filet of chicken. The kitchen shares space with the restaurant Kil@Wat, so you can also order from their lunch menu. If you do, opt for the cheese ravioli.
Clear Lounge at the InterContinental Milwaukee
139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary, World Cuisine