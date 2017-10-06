Coa serves “Mexican street food"—items like grilled sweet corn, tamales wrapped in banana leaf and an assortment of tacos—in a sleek, contemporary setting with a very cool bar that makes some excellent margaritas. The lime juice is fresh and tart, just like at the beach in Acapulco. The tacos can be traditional or playful. Combination plates of three different tacos are offered. (Jeff Beutner)
Coa
5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Mexican