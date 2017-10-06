Since 1994, Colectivo Coffee (formerly Alterra)has been busy offering notable coffee in Milwaukee—not to mention teas, smoothies and signature drinks, as well as an ever-expanding array of food. Collectivo's rustic-meets-industrial interiors make it a perfect place to curl up with a paper and a cup of joe. Expect efficient, friendly service. (Jenn Danko)
Colectivo Coffee at the Lake
1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bakery, Coffee, Sandwiches, Soup