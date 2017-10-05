An all-in-one bar, restaurant and coffee shop, Comet Café cooks its comfort food from scratch using mostly local ingredients. Entrées are hearty and satisfying, with options including meatloaf with beer gravy, a turkey dinner and a vegan Salisbury steak (one of many vegetarian or vegan options). Among the more inspired sandwiches are the Leghorn (pulled chicken with vegetables topped with cream cheese and peach jelly) and a vegan gyro made with grilled seitan. Breakfast options, including pancakes made with bacon (one of the menu's favorite ingredients), are served until 3 p.m. daily. (Evan Rytlewski)
Comet Café
1947 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1947 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Brunch, Fish Fry, Sandwiches, Vegan, Vegetarian
Handicap access