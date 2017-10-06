Entered from the Brookfield Square parking lot, Cooper’s Hawk is both a compact wine shop and an expansive restaurant whose interior suggests a winery in the San Fernando Valley. The menu hits all major food groups, with burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads, and entrées of chicken, fish and beef. Contemporary touches, such as garlic mayo and braised tuna tacos, abound. Service is friendly and efficient at this local venue of a growing national chain. Wine, of course, is the recommended beverage.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
15 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Burgers, Sandwiches, Soup
Handicap access