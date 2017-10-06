CornerStone Restaurant, located in a wooden building that once housed a general store and later the post office, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Even though it's small and seems modest, the menu is quite ambitious. Dinner entrees are numerous, with tenderloin au poivre, ahi tuna, jambalaya and pastas among the options. The food, including wild mushroom focaccia and cranberry mango salad, is what you would anticipate from Milwaukee's Third Ward, not a small-town cafe. That's probably why CornerStone is a popular spot for locals as well as the occasional tour bus.
Cornerstone Restaurant
S43 W31343 Highway 83, Genesee Depot, Wisconsin 53127
Restaurant
American, Deli, Sandwiches, Seafood