The pub and restaurant at County Clare capture the charm of Ireland. The many beers include delights such as Wexford cream ale. The menu features the Irish-American staple of corned beef. Look to the seafood for the more varied flavors of the Emerald Isle, including steamed mussels and excellent smoked salmon. The menu is affordable and the setting is pleasant. (Jeff Beutner)
County Clare
1234 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1234 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Irish, Sandwiches